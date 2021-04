Football

Champions League reaction - 'It's a pity' - Sergio Conceicao rues Porto first leg defeat to Chelsea

Sergio Conceicao said that the referee had his role in Porto's 0-2 loss to Chelsea in the first leg of UEFA Champions League quarter-final. At the end of the game, he made a gesture of a slope with his arms, complaining that the referee "could be pending for one side". "It's a pity. We played a game where the team, in many moments, were above the average."

00:00:36, 9 hours ago