Football

Champions League reaction - 'Just win the game' - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City gameplan

Pep Guardiola was pleased to see Manchester City follow his pre-match instructions - "just win the game" - after they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the first leg of the clubs' Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday. Phil Foden put City back in front in the 90th minute, ensuring Guardiola's side will head into next week's second leg in Germany with the upper hand.

00:00:23, 19 minutes ago