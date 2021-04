Football

Champions League reaction - Mauricio Pochettino 'proud of team' after PSG win at Bayern Munich

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino praised his team's solid performance after a 3-2 win at Champions League holders Bayern Munich in the first leg of the European top club competition's quarter-finals on Wednesday. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar combined to condemn holders Bayern Munich to a first defeat in 20 Champions League games.

00:00:35, 9 hours ago