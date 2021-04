Football

Champions League reaction - Porto 'were better team' in aggregate loss to Chelsea - Sergio Conceicao

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao reacted to his side's 1-0 win against Chelsea on Tuesday and their subsequent elimination from the Champions League on aggregate. Conceicao said they "were the better team" and "deserved to go through". He added that he heard insults coming from the Chelsea bench at full time and was "irritated" at Thomas Tuchel's reaction.

00:00:15, 9 hours ago