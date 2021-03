Football

Champions League reaction - 'We deserve to be in quarter-finals' - Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick reacted to his side's 2-1 win over Lazio in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday. Bayern are now unbeaten in their past 31 home matches in all competitions and will find out their quarter-final opponents in Friday's draw. "We are one of the eight best teams in Europe, who will play against each other."

00:00:23, 11 hours ago