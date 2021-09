Football

Champions League - 'The first of many' - Pep Guardiola lauds Man City's Jack Grealish after goal against Leipzig

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "Yeah hopefully, it can be the first of many (for Jack Grealish). I had the feeling that every day, every day he's playing better in many things and I'm pretty sure he will be better in the future and yeah, his contribution was again high, he was good and delighted for his game."

00:01:11, 41 minutes ago