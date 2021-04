Football

Champions League - Thomas Tuchel urges Chelsea to remain 'brave and adventurous' after Porto win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel urged his 'hardworking young' players to continue being 'brave and adventurous' after reaching the Champions League semi-finals thanks to a 2-1 win on aggregate over Porto in the quarters. Chelsea will now face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in their first Champions League semi-final since 2014.

00:00:19, 8 hours ago