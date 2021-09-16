Football

Champions League: 'We can only improve from here' - Mauricio Pochettino urges 'calm' at PSG after Brugge draw

"We started the game well, with a goal. We were in control and after our goal I think there were a few occasions where we gave (Club) Brugge their confidence back. We conceded a goal that we should never concede and then in the second half we were in control, we had our chances to win the match but we didn't make it. We have to improve, as I have already said before, and we have to stay calm."

