Champions League - 'We had really good football moments' - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's rout of Porto

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager: "We had a tricky start because obviously Porto watched the Brentford game and started pretty direct. We struggled a little bit in the beginning but that's the reason why we didn't make a lot of changes, that's because I wanted that we find the feedback on the pitch and sort the situation there and that's what we did."

00:01:49, 14 minutes ago