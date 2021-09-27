Football

Champions League - 'We need to surprise rivals' - Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone ahead of AC Milan clash

Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid head coach: "Last season, we created many different patterns while we played and our rivals already know those situations, and they work according to what we´re good at. So we need to evolve, we need to change, and keep looking for different ways of surprising the rival, which will give us more chances to improve situations like this."

00:01:52, 15 minutes ago