Football

Champions League - Zinedine Zidane on Real Madrid win over Liverpool: 'This team has no limit'

An elated Zinedine Zidane claimed Real Madrid "have no limit" after they defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday. "I think that this team has no limit. This is the good thing about this team - they always want more and more," the Frenchman said of his players.

00:00:52, 8 hours ago