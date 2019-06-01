Speaking after the defeat to BT Sport, he was quick to praise his players.

"We need to feel very proud of the effort and the fight," he said.

"We were unlucky to concede from a penalty. We played so well in the second half."

The Spurs boss admitted his plans for the game had been upended after conceding the early goal, saying: "It's not easy to play against a team that plays transitions so well."

"It's a tough situation, the goal changed the plans completely," he continued

"That is a circumstance that we can't mange and it's difficult to prepare for. You never believe after one minute you will be one goal down.

"It changes the plan and the emotional game. It increases the level of the opponent."

Pochettino appeared to be keen to build on his side's achievements this season, at a time when there is speculation over his future in North London.

"It's a time to be optimistic about the future. It's a time to learn, like Liverpool did last year.

"They were in our position last year. This year they are in the position of Real Madrid.

"You want a repeat of this, it's the best game in the world after the World Cup. I hope that happens again as soon as possible."