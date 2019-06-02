WATCH: 'Let's talk about six, baby!' - Klopp breaks into song during interview
Jurgen Klopp couldn't contain his excitement after leading Liverpool to the Champions League title - securing his first trophy as Reds manager.
The 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid was Liverpool's sixth European Cup triumph - a fact not lost on Klopp in a post-match interview in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
While he was conducting a post-match interview, Klopp burst into song.
But a manager who once professed a love for "rock n roll football" instead brought some Salt N Pepa to proceedings as he riffed off their classic tune, Let's Talk About Sex, Baby.
