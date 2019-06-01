Tottenham were caught napping at the start of the match in Madrid and when Sadio Mane’s cross his Moussa Sissoko on the arm, Liverpool had a penalty inside 25 seconds.

After his painful experience 12 months ago, when Sergio Ramos hauled him to ground and injured his shoulder, forcing him to come off as Liverpool lost to Real Madrid, Salah had the chance to correct the record.

And he did just that, burying the penalty past Hugo Lloris.

And by the time Salah had stroked the ball home, it was the second quickest goal in Champions League final history.

But was it a penalty?

Let us know your view and vote below!