The right-back was one of the better performers on a night of underwhelming displays from both sides.

The England international was overwhelmed by the occasion, saying: "It is hard to put into words. The season we have had, we deserved it more than any other team.

"We have done something special, we dominated the game."

Alexander-Arnold was not bothered by the flat performance the team delivered, focusing instead on a huge achievement.

He said: "We will not look back and think it was sluggish game, we will see we are European champions.

Video - Breaking Views: Poch's fatal mistake behind poor Spurs display 00:56

"I am just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true."