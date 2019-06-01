Getty Images
Alexander-Arnold: 'We have done something special'
Trent Alexander-Arnold expressed his pride after Liverpool beat Spurs 2-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday night.
The right-back was one of the better performers on a night of underwhelming displays from both sides.
The England international was overwhelmed by the occasion, saying: "It is hard to put into words. The season we have had, we deserved it more than any other team.
"We have done something special, we dominated the game."
Alexander-Arnold was not bothered by the flat performance the team delivered, focusing instead on a huge achievement.
He said: "We will not look back and think it was sluggish game, we will see we are European champions.
"I am just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true."
