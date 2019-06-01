Getty Images
VOTE: Who will win the Champions League final?
Football Christmas has arrived! Welcome to Champions League final day.
Liverpool and Tottenham have descended on sweltering Madrid ahead of the clash, with the bookies making the Reds marginal favourites to win their sixth European crown.
But we're not completely convinced in the Football Show from the Spanish capital – and neither are ex-Spurs boss Juande Ramos and Eurosport expert Paul Parker. Check it all out below:
Anyway, it’s time for you to decide. Who will win the trophy? Vote below!
Quick Poll
236 vote(s)
Liverpool
Tottenham
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react