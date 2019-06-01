Henderson: All credit to Klopp

Henderson told BT Sport after the game: "Without the manager this is impossible. We’ve gone through tough times in the season.

"What he has done in this club is unbelievable. The players he’s brought in and the players that were already here."

The midfielder praised the spirit in the dressing room that Klopp had created, saying: "There’s such an atmosphere in this group and the dressing room. All credit goes to the manager.

"I’m so proud to be part of this football club. I’ve been here a long time, to be captain means so much.

"I try so much and try to help my team no matter what. It’s been difficult but I’ve kept going.

"This is the best moment of my life apart from my children. It’s what I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid."