The 33-year-old insisted Liverpool's open top bus stopped outside the house of life-long fan Andrew Devine, who is a survivor from the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

The club's Champions League celebrations took place in Merseyside on Sunday evening following the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid the previous night.

As the bus began to head back to the training ground in Melwood, Milner requested for it to pull up outside Devine's home so that the players could stop and show him the trophy.

Devine suffered serious injuries at the stadium in Sheffield and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since.

The 53-year-old lives with his parents and a 24-hour carer, with Devine's mum telling the Liverpool Echo, "It was a very kind gesture and it made Andrew's day."