Juventus land defender De Ligt from Ajax - Sky Italy

According to the report, Juventus will pay £62 million for the Ajax captain, 19, who was one of the key players in the Dutch side's thrilling run to the Champions League semi-finals.

De Ligt is one of the most sought after players in Europe and has been linked with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain as well as Juve, throughout the summer.

However, he has decided to move to Turin after Bayern dropped out of the race early, Barcelona failed to reach an agreement with the player and United failed to offer Champions League football.

De Ligt was a precocious figure in the Ajax team which won a domestic double in the Netherlands, while Juventus will know him well, with the teenager scoring the goal that knocked the Serie A champions out of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Juve have been busy in the transfer market this summer. They have already signed Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer from Arsenal and have also been linked heavily with a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.