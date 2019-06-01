Kane, Winks start for Spurs in Champions League final, Firmino fit for Liverpool

The 25-year-old had been an injury doubt with an ankle problem that saw him out of action for 53 days, but Mauricio Pochettino has concluded he is fit enough to play from the start.

LIVE COVERAGE OF TOTTENHAM V LIVERPOOL

Danny Rose is chosen at left back, with Toby Alderweireld picked to partner Jan Vertonghen in defence. Harry Winks also starts, despite not featuring since having groin surgery at the end of April.

Liverpool start as expected, with Golden Boot winners Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both in attack, supported by Roberto Firmino.

Captain Jordan Hederson starts after being relegated to the bench for Jurgen Klopp's side in the away semi-final leg against Barcelona.

Spurs: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Sissoko, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Vorm, Sanchez, Foyth, Davies, Aurier, Dier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Lucas, Lamela, Llorente.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Sane. Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Brewster, Origi, Kelleher.