The Liverpool manager was quick to praise his side, saying:

"I am so happy for these boys... Did you ever see a team like this? You have a goalkeeper who makes difficult things look easy."

Klopp also acknowledged the strain his poor performance had put on his family in the past, given his dreadful record in finals.

He told BT Sport: "I am so happy for my family. They suffer every year!

"This night will be much better, this is maybe the best night of my life professionaly."

The German was not keen to rest on his laurels, and looked to the future: "It took a while. We tried a lots of times. This is important for our development - it's a good step. This little mark helps a lot so now we can carry on. The owners never put pressure on us."

He had time for a quick joke before returning to the celebrations, saying: "Normally 20 minutes after the game I am half p***ed, but now I have only had water!"