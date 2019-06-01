Pochettino's gamble backfired

One question dominated the pre-match chatter: 'would he start or be an impact sub?' On the basis of Harry Kane's 90-minute outing at the Wanda, option 'c' - neither - should have been the correct answer. There was to be no final miracle. The heroes of the quarter-finals and semi-finals, Fernando Llorente and Lucas Moura, were sat glumly on the bench as the gameplan fell apart inside 24 seconds.

Here's the main problem with Mauricio Pochettino's decision to start Kane. If Spurs found themselves in a losing position, and he wasn't looking sharp, could they ever take him off? His first notable involvement came in the 47th minute as he burst free down the inside-left channel, narrowly failing to pick out Son Heung-min. It was his only notable involvement. His final contribution? Tragically throwing himself to the ground inside the penalty area.

It's not the first time Pochettino has recalled Kane prematurely. Remember when Tottenham were in the title race for a few days, only for Kane to start in the shock defeat to Burnley? Nope, this was 2018 World Cup Kane. The argument of Spurs being better without him is ridiculous, but they are better without an unfit Kane.

Handball interpretation killing football

There was some grim irony when Seven Nation Army boomed out over the loudspeakers to commemorate Mo Salah’s ridiculously early penalty – the same tune that Spurs fans have tweaked to salute Moussa Sissoko since his accession from liability to leader. But did he really do anything wrong? Sure, his stance was open – but it’s hardly like he was expecting the ball to suddenly appear in his armpit.

The fact referee Damir Skomina awarded it immediately without consulting VAR shows how embarrassing UEFA’s new interpretation is. ‘It struck an outstretched arm, of course it’s a penalty.’ The argument against their handball explanation is well-trodden ground – but seriously, who runs with their arms down by their sides?

Van Dijk masterclass

Has one man’s presence ever improved a side to this extent? Virgil van Dijk deservedly won the Man of the Match Award, a) for being the only player switched on for 90 minutes in a remarkably error-strewn and lazy contest, and b) sweeping up nearly all the danger that came Liverpool’s way.

He has an innate ability for being three frames behind the action, only to appear at the perfect moment. When Son Heung-min ghosted through the Liverpool defence, and with Van Dijk nowhere near, the Dutchman suddenly arrived on the scene – without even having to slide – to casually block his shot. It was a match-winning moment and looked effortless. Believe the hype - he is Liverpool's most important player.

Flashy Alli

The argument for starting Dele Alli was a tough sell. ‘Ignore his 90 minutes in Amsterdam, just remember his match-winning flick to Lucas Moura.’ Of course, when his creative spark results in chances, his place is justified. But it’s a situation that has occurred with alarming paucity for over a year.

It was noticeable that when the Tottenham players were announced in the stadium, the cry of ‘Dele’ produced the mutest reception. Perhaps they were waiting for an ‘Alli’ that never came, but that's generous given his current approval rating amongst Spurs fans. He was sloppy in possession, often in dangerous positions, and snuffed out his side's own attacks when he did get in a promising position.

Finally, let’s discuss the scheduling…

Everyone dreams of being at Camp Nou ’99, an Istanbul ’05. This wasn’t quite one of those occasions…

Whether it’s the Premier League’s fault for resuming so soon after the World Cup, or UEFA’s for scheduling the game so long after the domestic season will be debated. But it's a shame that such a fantastic competition finished with a whimper. With fans getting fewer tickets to the showpiece finale, Europe's premier competition is at risk of getting mediocre atmospheres. It can't also have mediocre matches. Like the Europa League final in Baku, it had a competitive pre-season feel until Spurs finally woke up in the 70th minute. The scheduling needs to be fixed for next season to avoid a repeat.