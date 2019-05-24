Mauricio Pochettino is motivated to stay at Tottenham Hotspur so he can transform the London side into one of the best teams in the world, the manager said days after suggesting he could leave in the close season.

The Argentine had hinted this month that the Champions League final against Liverpool could be his last at Spurs if the club, who did not sign a single player in successive transfer windows, was not ambitious enough to shake off their underdog tag.

"There's still a lot of work to do, but of course I am so motivated to stay... and provide Tottenham with what they deserve," Pochettino told talkSPORT.

" Today Tottenham is, for me, the best club in the world when we talk about facilities. This training ground and the new stadium, which is the best in the world, there is no better club. "

"It's in London, there's no better city. It's England, it's the Premier League -- the toughest and most exciting league. We need to make that step and... continue in this process and we can put Tottenham with the best teams in the world."

Pochettino is currently focused on the all-English Champions League final on June 1 and is optimistic the striker Harry Kane will be fit enough to play in the Champions League final in Madrid