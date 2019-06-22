The Frenchman left Turin for Old Trafford three years ago for a then-world record £89 million but has been unable to deliver the form that made him a star at the Allianz Stadium.

He has been linked with a move away from England this summer and Juve have been heavily linked with a move for the man who won four straight Scudetti at the club between 2013 and 2016.

Sarri left Chelsea for Juventus this summer and Pogba has been reportedly been in touch with him, so desperate is he to follow him from the Premier League to Serie A.

Since Pogba moved to Manchester, United have finished just once in the top four, finishing sixth in the other two seasons, including last term, when he reportedly had a falling out with sacked manager Jose Mourinho.

Club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has since been in charge but the 26-year-old has fared little better, and the Norwegian told the club's hierarchy to look for a buyer for Pogba this summer, according to reports in Britain in midweek.

Juventus have already strengthened their midfield this summer, having brought in Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal on a free transfer.

Prior to his first spell in Turin, Pogba began his professional career at United but his first spell at the club ended after just three professional appearances.