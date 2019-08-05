The former Everton striker has been linked with a move to Turin in recent weeks as the summer transfer window draws to a close.

Scifo, who enjoyed Serie A spells at Inter and Torino, feels that the two attackers would complement each other well.

"One does not exclude the other. Real Madrid had Karim Benzema alongside him and he scored a lot thanks to Ronaldo," he told La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"I see a similar situation: Cristiano would play 'for' Romelu, take the pressure off him, and then in the area Lukaku would engage the defenders. They would do each other good.

"Lukaku has the quality to be a super striker, but on one condition: the team has to play for him. Make the most of his features: I think Juve would do it."

Inter have also been linked with a move for Lukaku this summer.