Salah was injured in last year's final defeat by Real Madrid after a collision with Sergio Ramos, and was delighted to have completed the full match on Saturday night.

Salah scored from the penalty spot in only the second minute as Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0.

The Egyptian striker said: "I don't know what to say. Everyone is happy now.

Video - Breaking Views: Poch's fatal mistake behind poor Spurs display 00:56

"I'm glad to play 90 minutes in a final, finally! It wasn't a special performance for anyone - congratulations to all of us."

Salah has previously spoken out against VAR, but after the spot-kick award changed his mind, saying: "What I said is 'we will see VAR next season', but I like it now anyway.

"I sacrificed a lot in my career, and to be an Egyptian in the final is unbelievable."