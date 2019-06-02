Getty Images
VOTE: Was Liverpool or Manchester City’s season more special?
Liverpool may have *only* secured one trophy, but it’s been a remarkable season for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
They banished the misfortune of posting the second-highest points total in Premier League history – and still not winning the title – by clinching the Champions League on Saturday night.
And that got us thinking on the Football Show… Could it be argued that Liverpool’s season was even more special than Manchester City’s historic domestic treble?
Chances are you disagree with us! But don’t worry, you can have your say in our poll below!
Quick Poll
1420 vote(s)
Liverpool
Manchester City
