VOTE: Was Liverpool or Manchester City’s season more special?

They banished the misfortune of posting the second-highest points total in Premier League history – and still not winning the title – by clinching the Champions League on Saturday night.

And that got us thinking on the Football Show… Could it be argued that Liverpool’s season was even more special than Manchester City’s historic domestic treble?

Video - 😲 Liverpool's season was more special than Manchester City's 😲 03:50

Chances are you disagree with us! But don’t worry, you can have your say in our poll below!