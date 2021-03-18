It's down to the last eight of the UEFA Champions League, and the quarter-final draw will be made on Friday.

Germany are represented by Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain, FC Porto, who downed Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, and Real Madrid complete the line-up.

The draw for the last eight of the Champions League is live on Eurosport and the Eurosport App from 11am UK time on Friday, followed by the Europa League draw at noon.

When is the Champions League draw?

How can I watch it? And at what time?

The Champions League draw starts at 11:00 UK time on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport App and the Europa League follows at 12:00 UK time.

Which teams have qualified?

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea

Liverpool

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

FC Porto

Real Madrid

Where are Barcelona and Juventus?

Anything else I need to know?

From this stage of the competition onwards, the draw is completely open - and that means teams from the same country can be drawn against one another.

What are the dates for the last rounds of the Champions League?

Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7

Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14

Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28

Semi-finals second legs: May 4/5

Final: May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul

