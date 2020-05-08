Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson had a good game up against Lionel Messi but his opponent still scored twice

Andrew Robertson has admitted he regrets being "disrespectful to the best player who's ever played the game" during Liverpool's run to the Champions League title last season.

Robertson gave the Argentine forward a shove to the head during the opening stages of Liverpool's 4-0 semi-final second-leg defeat of Barcelona at Anfield last May.

The video of the incident subsequently went viral and the Scotland captain told the BBC's That Peter Crouch Podcast that he would think better of doing something similar again.

"I sometimes play as a fan and not as a professional footballer, which is maybe my downfall at times," Robertson said.

"Me and Fabinho were tracking Messi back and we both ended up on the ground and I just ruffled his hair a bit. He wasn't too happy and it's something I wouldn't do again, that's for sure.

"It's disrespectful to the best player who's ever played the game. That match, I've never seen a changing room so pumped up. I don't know what came over me.

"I do regret it but it's something everyone always mentions to me. I wasn't thinking. In the Nou Camp in the first leg I thought I dealt with him as well as I could have but he still walked off with two goals in a 3-0 win and all everyone is talking about is Messi.

Robertson was substituted at half-time of the win over Barcelona but recovered from injury in time to play in the final victory over Tottenham in Madrid.

Having tasted defeat to Real Madrid 12 months previously, Robertson revealed that the team seized their opportunity to celebrate - with the left-back staying out past 6am with club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish.

"All of a sudden the lights came on and it was 6am," Robertson recalled.

"I was talking to Kenny Dalglish, he was getting ushered away by his wife because they had a flight to catch. Me and Adam Lallana stayed up because our wake-up call was half eight so it was pointless going to sleep.

"We had our friends and families there - it was an amazing night. It was a very different feeling to the year before!"

