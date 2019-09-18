Angel Di Maria scored a delightful double against his former side as Paris Saint-Germain thoroughly outclassed Real Madrid in their Champions League opener.

There was no Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani or Sergio Ramos on show as two European heavyweights went head to head at the Parc des Princes.

And in their absence, it was Di Maria who took centre stage, beating Thibaut Courtois at his near post for his first before curling in a delightful second in the first half.

Gareth Bale saw a majestic goal ruled out moments later, having handled the ball in the build-up but that – and a disallowed Karim Benzema goal – was as close as the visitors came.

It was ultimately 10 shots but none on target for Real, and Zinedine Zidane’s return to the competition he loves got even worse when Thomas Meunier rolled in a third in second-half injury time.

TALKING POINT

A Real shocker – Losing away to their biggest Group A rivals will not overly hit Real’s hopes of reaching the knockouts, but the manner of their defeat will have concerned their demanding fans. Porous in defence, toothless in attack.

And don’t forget Sergio Ramos, suspended because he had the cheek to think Real would brush Ajax aside last season, who should have been there to steady the ship.

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint Germain v Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on September 18, 2019 in Paris FranceGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Angel Di Maria – Two goals. Too good. The Argentine was sublime against his old side. He could have had a hat-trick had he gone for power instead of a chip on the hour-mark, and he could have had an assist moments later. Idrissa Gueye also deserves a mention for commanding the midfield.

Paris Saint Germain midfielder Angel DI MARIA celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes on September 18, 2019 in Paris, France.Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

PSG: Keylor Navas 6, Meunier 8, Thiago Silva 7, Kimpembe 7, Bernat 8, Verratti 7, Marquinhos 7, Gueye 9, Di María 9, Icardi 6, Sarabia 6. Subs: Choupo-Moting 6, Herrera 6, Diallo N/A

Real Madrid: Courtois 4, Carvajal 4, Militao 4, Varane 4, Mendy 5, Casemiro 5, Kroos 5, James 5, Bale 6, Benzema 6, Hazard 3. Subs: Vazquez 6, Jovic 6, Vinicius Jr 6

KEY MOMENTS

14’ – GOAL PSG! Oh Courtois.... Keylor Navas down the other end will be smiling inside after the Real goalkeeper is beaten at his near post by Di Maria's effort from Bernat's cross.

33’ – A SECOND FOR PSG! It really is a lovely goal from Di Maria, who controls it some 20 yards out before curling a beauty into the bottom corner. Courtois no chance.

37’ – VAR DENIES BALE! Bale is denied what would have been an incredible goal. The Welshman handled the ball in the build-up, barely brushing it in truth, before chipping Navas with a volley from the edge of the area.

60’ - Hat-trick..... no! Di Maria goes for the dink when he should have gone for power! Again PSG cut Real open but one-on-one with Courtois the Argentine, this time, makes the wrong choice.

79’ - JUST WIDE! Big chance goes begging as Benzema narrowly heads the ball wide of the far post. He has his head in his hands. They needed that.

90+1’ – A THIRD FOR PSG! Real have been well and truly embarrassed here. Meunier starts the move, plays it over to Bernat, who passes it back instead of shooting, and Meunier rolls in PSG's third.

KEY STATS