Angel Di Maria: 'We are one step away from making history'

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria (L) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar after scoring his team's second goalduring the UEFA Champions League semi-final football match between Leipzig and Paris Saint-Ger

Angel Di Maria was at the heart of PSG's win over RB Leipzig and made it clear they have yet to deliver the trophy for the club.

PSG will meet the winner of Bayern Munich v Lyon in the Champions League final after their semi-final win over their German opponents.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Lionel Messi to stay, Ronald Koeman and Gabriel to Arsenal 3 HOURS AGO

Speaking after the game, the Argentine winger said: "We played at 100%. We knew that with our energy we could qualify.

"We are one step away from making history for PSG."

Goalkeeper Sergio Rico, set to return to Sevilla when his loan period ends after the final, remarked: "I am very happy to have had this chance.

"It's a reward for the work in training for the whole team. There are no words to describe the feeling of the whole club. We are very happy."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi paid tribute to his players and the club's fans, who could not attend.

"It's a historic night for the club, magnificent. I am proud of the club, it's our first final. Honestly, it's a dream but it must not stop tonight.

"Our supporters can't be with us but this win is for them."

Play Icon WATCH Ronald Koeman to axe Luis Suarez plus FIVE other Barcelona stars - Euro Papers 00:02:06

Premier League Bayer Leverkusen: No coronavirus discount for Kai Havertz 10/08/2020 AT 12:19