Angel Di Maria: 'We are one step away from making history'

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria (L) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar after scoring his team's second goalduring the UEFA Champions League semi-final football match between Leipzig and Paris Saint-Ger
Image credit: Getty Images
Angel Di Maria was at the heart of PSG's win over RB Leipzig and made it clear they have yet to deliver the trophy for the club.
PSG will meet the winner of Bayern Munich v Lyon in the Champions League final after their semi-final win over their German opponents.
Transfer news LIVE - Lionel Messi to stay, Ronald Koeman and Gabriel to Arsenal
Speaking after the game, the Argentine winger said: "We played at 100%. We knew that with our energy we could qualify.
"We are one step away from making history for PSG."
Goalkeeper Sergio Rico, set to return to Sevilla when his loan period ends after the final, remarked: "I am very happy to have had this chance.
- Josep Bartomeu confirms Ronald Koeman will be new Barcelona manager
- Liverpool Transfer Plans: Thiago on the way, but do Liverpool need more?
- PSG hammer RB Leipzig to reach first Champions League final
"It's a reward for the work in training for the whole team. There are no words to describe the feeling of the whole club. We are very happy."
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi paid tribute to his players and the club's fans, who could not attend.
"It's a historic night for the club, magnificent. I am proud of the club, it's our first final. Honestly, it's a dream but it must not stop tonight.
"Our supporters can't be with us but this win is for them."
Ronald Koeman to axe Luis Suarez plus FIVE other Barcelona stars - Euro Papers
00:02:06