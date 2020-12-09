Antonio Conte blamed referees, opposition tactics, the performance of goalkeepers and his side’s wastefulness in front of goal as Inter crashed out of the Champions League with a 0-0 draw at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

A win would have sent Inter into the competition’s last 16, but despite producing several opportunities no breakthrough came as the Italian side finished bottom of Group B, also missing out on a place in the Europa League last 32

Conte reacted angrily to suggestions his team had lacked drive, hitting back: “You can have your opinion, I respect that. I do not agree, because I think the team gave all it had, did all it needed to. It’s incredible that over two games that we dominated against Shakhtar, we didn’t score a single goal.

“I don’t agree we lacked determination at all. My players gave their all tonight, so I absolutely do not agree.

“We lacked a goal and throughout the Champions League campaign, we have not been fortunate with referees and the VAR. If you go back and look at all the situations that were not seen or evaluated, then…”

“I think the team put everything into it, it’s unbelievable that we weren’t able to score a goal against Shakhtar in 180 minutes in which we dominated. Their goalkeeper was always the best on the field. The boys gave everything.”

The former Chelsea and Juventus boss was asked why his Inter side had been unable to break down a Shakhtar Donetsk outfit they had beaten 5-0 in last season’s Europa League.

“Shakhtar came here and transformed their tactics against us in order to neutralise us,” he told Sky Sport Italia in response. “They lost 5-0, so that’s why they changed. Think before asking questions.”

