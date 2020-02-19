Atalanta on the verge of maiden Champions League quarter final after convincing win over Valencia.

It was heaven for Atalanta as their Champions League knockout debut got off to a flyer, as they brushed a terrible Valencia aside 4-1 at the San Siro.

Starting out at a frightening pace, the Spaniards just couldn't cope with the movement and pace of the Italian side and succumbed early, firstly to a scrappy finish from right wing-back Hans Hateboer after good work from Alejandro Gomez, and then three minutes before the interval, fabulous physical play allowed for Josip Illicic to double the lead with a thunderbolt if a strike, that Jaume Domenech would've been disappointed to have got a hand to and not kept it out.

The second half picked up where the first left off; a jittery Valencia punished brutally by Atalanta brilliance; and this time it was Remo Freuler, who curled home a gem of a goal to treble the Italians' cushion.

Things worsened for Valencia as Hateboer doubled his, and quadrupled Atalanta's tally, beating Domenech at his near post with a neat finish after being set through by Marten de Roon.

Atalanta celebrate their third goal.Getty Images

The Spaniards pulled one back, when Jose Palomino's sluggish pass went astray, and fell fortuitously into the path of substitute Denis Cheryshev, who finished with aplomb to make an instant impact and worry some sections of the Atalanta fanbase.

But it was not to be. The novices won the game fair and square; they took the match to their opponents from the get-go and as a result came away with a victory that does anything but flatter them.

It's back to the Mestalla, where granted, Valencia will be much more the dominant and comfortable, but it could well be too little, too late, as the gulf in quality showed tonight.

Talking Point - Valencia's tentativeness and rigidity

In their 4-4-2, there wasn't much scope for tactical expression and creativity, and Valencia truly paid the price for it.

The full-backs hardly got forward, and yes, the wing-backs of Atalanta helped to pin them back, but it was such rigidity of the shape that forced them to play sideways iinstead of forwards, and thus not create many golden opportunities.

Those they did create, they missed, and as such, they were punished for a lack of skilful spark, namely down to a sluggish performance from Dani Parejo, and that clinical instinct you need to have in every game of football; especially away in the knockout stages of such a prestigious competition.

Player ratings

Atalanta: Gollini 6, Toloi 6, Palomino 5, Caldara 6, Gosens 7, Hateboer 9, de Roon 8, Freuler 8, Meijers 6, Pasalic 6, Gomez 8, Illicic 8. Subs: Mlinovskiy N/A, Tameze N/A.

Valencia: Jaume 5, Wass 6, Diakhaby 5, Mangala 5, Gaya 6, Torres 6, Kondogbia 6, Parejo 4, Barragan 5, Guedes 5, Gomez 4. Subs: Cheryshev 7, Gameiro 6.

Man of the match: Hans Hateboer (Atalanta)

From minute one, the Dutchman was flying.

From his work rate up and down the flank, to his attacking output and defensive solidity, it was an all-round mesmerising display from Hateboer, tied in with two predatory finishes that would make strikers stand up and take notice.

Key Events

16': GOALLLLL!!! Atalanta 1-0 Valencia (Hateboer scores) - There it is! It seemed as though Valencia were growing into the game, but suddenly, with Gomez at the heart of things, the Atalanta captain whipped in a hopeful cross, for right wing-back Hans Hateboer to prod home, via Domenech's outstretched foot! First blood the Italians.

42': GOAL! Atalanta 2-0 Valencia (Ilicic scores) - What a fabulous strike! We questioned the exclusion of Duvan Zapata, but why bother when Josip Illicic can do something like that? The ball was fizzed into the Slovenian, but he's strong, holds off Soler, gets it out of his feet, and unleashes a rocket past Domenech, who could well have done better. What a hit, son, what a hit!

57': OH WHAT A GOAL! Atalanta 3-0 Valencia (Freuler scores) - Atalanta's positivity is rewarded after a wonderful curling effort from Freuler! It's 3-0, and the lead seems almost unassailable!

62': GOAL! Atalanta 4-0 Valencia (Hateboer scores) - It's four! Hans Hateboer is at it again, and slides it beyond Domenech at his near post to end a brilliant driving run. Valencia are all over the place!

66': GOAL! Atalanta 4-1 Valencia (Cheryshev) - There's one back! Palamino with a terrible pass across the face, and the substitute Denis Cheryshev makes the most of it and punishes him. Game on?

Key Stat