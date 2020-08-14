Bayern Munich humiliate Barcelona by smashing EIGHT goals to reach semi-finals

Champions League quarter-final, Estadio da Luz - Barcelona 2 (Alaba og 7, Suarez 57) Bayern Munich 8 (Muller 4, 31, Perisic 21, Gnabry 27, Kimmich 63, Lewandowski 82, Coutinho 85, 89)

Bayern Munich advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League with a stunning 8-2 evisceration of Barcelona at the Estadio de Luz in Lisbon.

Thomas Muller put them ahead after just four minutes, before a freakish own goal from David Alaba three minutes later drew Barcelona level. Thereafter, Bayern were ruthless. After 31 minutes they were 4-1 in front after excellent goals from Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and another from the irrepressible Muller.

Luis Suarez pulled one back for Barcelona early in the second half, before brilliant work from Alphonso Davies on the left provided a tap-in for Joshua Kimmich to score Bayern’s fifth. Barcelona collapsed embarrassingly in the final ten minutes, as Robert Lewandowski headed in a sixth and substitute Philippe Coutinho added two more.

The defeat means that Barcelona will end the 2019-20 season without a trophy. Bayern will now play the winner of Manchester City and Lyon in Lisbon on Wednesday.

TALKING POINT

Can Bayern go on and win their sixth Champions League title? This was a stunning performance from the German champions, and not exactly an outlier. They have now registered 39 goals in just nine Champions League matches this season, and the manner of this thumping victory was eerily similar to the flurry of late goals that helped them obliterate Tottenham 7-2 in London in October 2019. Bayern are the only team left in the competition to have won it; the way they are playing, they are surely huge favourites to win the trophy a week on Sunday.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

It could have been any one of half a dozen Bayern players, but Muller decorated a wonderful team performance with some wonderfully adept work in the yawning spaces between Barcelona’s defence and midfield. His two goals were superbly taken, with the first starting the rout and his second effectively ending the contest after 31 minutes.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona (4-1-3-2): Ter Stegen 5; Semedo 4, Pique 4, Lenglet 6, Alba 6; Busquets 5; Roberto 5, Vidal 6, De Jong 5; Messi 5, Suarez 6. Subs: Fati 6, Griezmann 6

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer 6; Kimmich 8, Boateng 6, Alaba 7, Davies 7; Thiago 7, Goretzka 8; Perisic 7, Muller 9, Gnabry 8; Lewandowski 7. Subs: Coutinho 8, Tolisso 6, Hernandez 6, Coman 7, Sule 6

KEY MOMENTS

4’ GOAL! Barcelona 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Muller 4) Bayern are ahead! Perisic breaks free down the left, and finds Muller on the edge of the area. Muller plays a quick one two with Lewandowski and drills his left-foot shot first time into the bottom corner from 15 yards out. That's a lovely goal.

7’ GOAL! Barcelona 1 (Alaba o.g. 7) Bayern Munich 1 Wow, it's 1-1! A long ball over the top by Barcelona suddenly releases Alba into the Bayern area. He squares it across the box, where Alaba tries to hack it clear and slashes the spinning ball over the head of Neuer and into the net! Amazing stuff so far!

21’ GOAL! Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 2 (Perisic 21) Bayern retake the lead! Sergi Roberto loses the ball in a fifty-fifty with Gnabry 30 yards from his own goal. Gnabry takes it on and feeds Perisic on the left of the area, who smashes a left-footed drive across goal. Ter Stegen gets a leg to it but can only send the ball high into the roof of the net.

27’ GOAL! Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 3 (Gnabry 27) Another one! Thiago finds Goretzka in the pocket between Barcelona's midfield and defence. He flips a lovely instant, ball over the top to Gnabry, who hits it first time in the area and locates the bottom corner. A beauty!

31’ GOAL! Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 4 (Muller 31) It's four! This is a slaughter and could get very embarrassing for Barcelona. Kimmich picks up a loose ball on the right of the Barcelona area. He whips a low cross into the six-yard box where Muller gets across his man to stab in another goal. Ruthless and brilliant from Bayern.

57’ GOAL! Barcelona 2 (Suarez 57) Bayern Munich 4 Now then! Messi finds Jordi Alba with a nice pass on the left. Alba cuts it to Suarez on the edge, who sends Boateng out of the ground with a lovely turn before coolly tucking his shot past Neuer.

63’ GOAL! Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 5 (Kimmich 63) This one's all about Davies. He absolutely flummoxes Semedo tight on the left wing, before cutting into the area right along the goal line. When he reaches the six-yard box he cuts it back to Kimmich, who taps the ball into an empty net for Bayern's fifth.

82’ GOAL! Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 6 (Lewandowski 82) Bayern keep the ball for an eternity, and eventually work it to Coutinho on the left. He clips in a lovely cross for Lewandowski to head home from close range, his 54th goal of the season.

85’ GOAL! Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 7 (Coutinho 85) Messi coughs up the ball and doesn't bother trying to retrieve it. Bayern break swiftly. Muller has all kinds of options and picks out Coutinho in the area, who cuts inside his man and slides a low shot into the goal. This is an utter humiliation.

89’ GOAL! Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 8 (Coutinho 89) I don't know what you call this now. Bayern walk into the Barcelona area again. A lovely lofted ball finds Hernandez free at the back post. He heads it to an unmarked Coutinho in the box, who takes a touch and drills it home with ease.

KEY STATS

This is the first time that Barcelona have lost by six goals since a 6-0 La Liga defeat to Espanyol in April 1951.

Bayern Munich have now won 26 and drawn one of their last 27 matches in all competitions.

