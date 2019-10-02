Getty Images
Suarez scores sensational brace as Barca come from behind to beat Inter
Champions League Group F, Camp Nou - FC Barcelona 2 (Suarez 58', 84') Internazionale 1 (Martinez 2')
A sensational brace from Luis Suarez helped Barcelona come from a goal down and beat Inter Milan 2-1.
Lautaro Martinez got Inter off the best possible start when he slotted home early past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who later made a brilliant save to deny the Argentine a second.
Suarez proved to be Barca's hero however as he first fired home a sumptuous volley from the edge of the area and then produced a lovely touch and finish fort he second.
More to follow...
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react