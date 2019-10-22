Getty Images

Bayern Munich fans injured in clashes at youth game in Athens

By Reuters

At least six Bayern Munich supporters were injured during clashes with hooligans who stormed the pitch during a youth game in Athens, police officials said on Tuesday.

The UEFA Youth League game between Bayern Munich and Olympiacos was halted at the 84th minute, after a group of about 80 hooded people riding motorcycles and carrying bats and sticks stormed the pitch and attacked the fans in the stands.

Olympiacos was trailing 4-0 when the violence erupted, just hours before a Champions League game between the two teams.

When travelling to the Champions League match, Bayern fans were under heavy police guard as they entered the Karaiskakis Stadium.

A security guard was also injured, a police official said, adding that there were no arrests so far.

