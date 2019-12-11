Kingsley Coman gave Bayern the lead inside 15 minutes but his night was blighted by what looked to be a serious knee injury that forced him off in the first half of the dead rubber.

The forward departed shortly after Ryan Sessegnon had scored a thunderous equaliser on what was his first start for Spurs as both managers were sent messages by fringe players given the opportunity to impress in a match that could have no bearing on the group.

Thomas Muller, Coman’s replacement, struck just before half time for his fourth of a difficult season.

In the second half, Philippe Coutinho’s regular efforts finally produced a goal, a clinical finish to the bottom corner, and Bayern secured six wins from six in the group, something they had surprisingly never done before.

Spurs finished second, their position secure before the game started, but Jose Mourinho will have learned little from his second-string side being beaten by a similarly weakened Bayern.

Talking point - Ryan Sessegnon could be Mourinho’s new favourite

Sessegnon started life as a left-back and his defensive ability will endear him to the usually-conservative Mourinho. However, as his goal demonstrated he is also a dangerous proposition going forward and could hold down a place across the left flank for years.

Man of the match - Serge Gnabry

The ex-Arsenal man struggled at West Bromwich Albion once but now is one of the best players at Bayern Munich. He was at the heart of the first-half success and without him their season would have been far worse.

Player ratings

Bayern: Neuer 6, Pavard 6, Davies 7, Kimmich 7, Martinez 6, Boateng 6, Thiago 7, Gnabry 8, Perisic 7, Coutinho 7, Coman 7. Subs: Goretzka 6, Muller 7, Zirkzee 6.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 6, Walkers-Peters 6, Foyth 6, Alderweireld 6, Rose 6, Dier 5, Sissoko 6, Lo Celso 6, Eriksen 6, Sessegnon 7, Lucas 5. Subs: Skipp 6, Wanyama 6, Son 6.

Key events

14’ - GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Spurs. Coman scores - Gnabry drives at goal, threads a deflected ball towards Coman in space, and he sidefoots one into the far post.

20’ - GOAL! Bayern 1-1 Spurs. Sessegnon scores on his first start for Spurs - Lo Celso sends the ball out to the left for the wing-back, who absolutely leathers a shot past Neuer.

45’ - GOAL! Bayern 2-1 Spurs. Muller scores - Gnabry plays a neat one-two with Thiago to take Rose out of the game. The ball is played to the back post for Davies, who hits the post with his own effort, and allows the falling Muller to poke into the net.

51’ - GAZZANIGA SAVE - Coutinho lashes one goalwards but Gazzaniga gets behind his firm strike.

59’ - COUTINHO FREE KICK - Coutinho lines up a free kick on the left, 25 yards out. He lifts a curling effort over the wall but also over the top corner

64’ - GOAL! Bayern 3-1 Spurs. Coutinho scores - He finally gets his goal. The Brazilian swaps passes with Davies, makes room on the edge of the box, and curls a low shot past the 'keeper.

Key stat