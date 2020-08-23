Football
Champions League

Bayern's Kingsley Coman in for Ivan Perisic, Keylor Navas back for PSG

Kingsley Coman - FC Bayern München

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has opted for French midfielder Kingsley Coman instead of Ivan Perisic on the left flank for Sunday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain.

Jerome Boateng is fit to start in the Bayern central defence, having recovered from a knock picked up in the semi-final win over Olympique Lyonnais.

PSG v Bayern Munich - LIVE Champions League final updates

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas returns to the starting lineup having recovered from injury but midfielder Marco Verratti has to settle for a place on the bench.

CONFIRMED TEAMS

BAYERN (4-3-3): Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Thiago, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski.

PSG (4-2-3-1): Navas; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Marquinhos, Herrera, Paredes; Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe.

