Borussia Dortmund will take a narrow advantage to the French capital for the second leg of their last 16 tie next month, after a brilliant second half saw the earn a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain.

The home side dominated the first half.Jadon Sancho was at the heart of all their good work, but Dortmund could not create enough clear openings to take advantage.

That all changed in the second half, when Erling Haaland poked in a loose ball from three yards to give them the lead in the 69th minute. The visitors pulled level six minutes later from a tap-in by Neymar after brilliant work from Kylian Mbappe. Haaland then decided the match with a ferocious 20-yard drive into the roof of the net with 13 minutes left.

Neymar hit the post soon after, with Thomas Meunier and Marco Verratti then picking up yellow cards that will rule them out of the second leg. Paris St Germain’s away goal could prove crucial but both sides will feel they can score with such devastating attacking talent at their disposal.

Erling Braut Haaland Getty Images

TALKING POINT

Are you watching Gareth Southgate? If the England manager saw the game tonight, he can’t help but have been impressed by the contribution of Sancho. He excelled in the first half particularly, controlling the attacking tempo for Dortmund with a maturity far beyond his 19 years of age. It was the sort of performance that might convince Southgate to upgrade Sancho from an option to a necessity for his team at the European Championship this summer.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

It was a close run thing with his colleague Sancho, but Haaland takes the prize after a high octane display reminiscent of Wayne Rooney’s rampaging teenage pomp. He was a constant pain for the Paris St Germain defence, and got his rewards with two goals in the second half. Haaland looks every inch the real deal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Burki 6; Zagadou 6, Hummels 7, Piszczek 7; Guerreiro 6, Can 7, Witsel 6, Hakimi 7; Sancho 8, Haaland 8, Hazard 6

SUBS: Schmelzer 6, Reyna 7

Paris St Germain (4-3-3): Navas 7; Meunier 6, Silva 6, Kimpembe 6, Kurzawa 5; Gueye 5, Marquinhos 7, Verratti 7; Di Maria 6, Mbappe 7, Neymar 7

SUBS: Sarabia 6

KEY MOMENTS

14’ CHANCE! PSG pressurise Can and force him to put the ball behind for a corner. Dortmund clear and break rapidly through Sancho. He runs it all the way to the PSG and opens up to shoot, but drags his shot a yard wide of the post from 20 yards.

27’ CHANCE! A diagonal ball to the left goes into the path of both Haaland and Sancho. The latter takes over, whipping a shot to the far corner from 20 yards that Navas palms away, and Dortmund's attempt from the rebound is blocked.

36’ CHANCE! Dortmund break again, and find Sancho again on the left. He lofts a lovely cross to the back post, where Haaland glances it well wide when it looked like Hazard was in a better position behind him.

66’ TWO CHANCES FOR MBAPPE! A long ball finds him in the Dortmund area and he hits a bouncing ball straight at Burki, who palms it away. A minute later Neymar plays Mbappe in again, and again Burki blocks the ball out to safety.

69’ GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 1 (Haaland 69) Paris St Germain 0 He can't stop scoring! Haaland puts Dortmund ahead after a scramble in the PSG box. Hakimi finds Reyna with a cut back, and Reyna shoots from ten yards out. Marquinhos gets in the way but the ball pops up to Haaland, who pokes it in from a few yards out!

75’ GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 1 Paris St Germain 1 (Neymar 75) We're level! Mbappe picks the ball up in the inside right channel. From a standing start he dances around and through three Dortmund players and into the penalty area, before squaring it to Neymar for a tap-in. That was stunning from Mbappe.

77’ GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 2 (Haaland 77) Paris St Germain 1 Oh my, what a strike! Dortmund take it straight back to PSG. Reyna gets the ball in space and slides it to a central Haaland, twenty yards out. He lets the ball run across his body before unloading an unstoppable drive past Navas and into the roof of the net.

81’ OFF THE POST! Dortmund hesitate over clearing a bouncing ball in their area. Neymar takes advantage of the confusion, chesting the ball down before larruping a half volley against the outside of the post.

