It's happened again.

Kyle Walker ended up in goal for Manchester City in their 1-1 away draw against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Number one keeper Ederson suffered an injury in the first-half which meant substitute Claudio Bravo came out after the break for the Premier League side.

Bravo's short cameo was an absolute nightmare as he conceded the equaliser after just four minutes, which he followed up with a straight red card in the 81st minute for a wild tackle.

Fans couldn't hold their excitement in as they saw right-back Walker getting ready on the touchline to replace Bravo in the City net.

To be fair to Walker, he instantly made a save after coming on, then managed to see the game out as City clung on to their point to draw against the Serie A side.

The 29-year-old defender (and part-time goalkeeper) spoke to BT Sport after the match about the moment when he was subbed on after the red card.

" Did I volunteer? I think it was a bit of both, I try and sometimes banter the keepers in training but I found you sometimes have to take two touches. "

Will Walker get another start in goal this weekend for City's Premier League title clash at Anfield?

Unlikely... but at least he can say he's kept a clean sheet in the Champions League at San Siro.