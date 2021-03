Football

Champions League - 'Another tactical masterclass' - Tuchel shows Chelsea right to sack Lampard

In the latest Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game, the team look back on Chelsea's stunning two-leg victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16. Thomas Tuchel produced another brilliant match in charge of Chelsea and a "tactical masterclass" that proves the Blues "were right to sack Frank Lampard".

