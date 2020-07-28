Champions League dates for the diary: Who will win the belated 2020 edition in Lisbon?

Bayern Munich and Man City are the top two favourites but cannot meet in the Champions League final
Image credit: Getty Images
Remember the Champions League? Well it’s back in August, with a quickfire knockout tournament set to decide the 2020 winners in Portugal.
Reigning champions Liverpool only have one more month to pose with the trophy, as it will be heading elsewhere come August 23.
After the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to the football calendar, the Champions League is returning in Lisbon, while there are some last-16 ties to be settled as well.
Man City hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid in their last-16 tie
Image credit: Getty Images
The quarters and semis will be one-legged affairs, given they are taking place at a neutral venue, while the remaining last-16 second leg games are scheduled to honour the home-away format.
Champions League refresher
Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have already booked their quarter-final places, and handily the quartet are in the same half of the draw, meaning their respective routes to the final are easier to decipher.
Meanwhile... the other half has some mammoth quarter-finals in store, but first last-16 matches must be settled. Juventus trail Lyon and will look to overhaul a 1-0 deficit to take on either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the last eight - that tie has City leading 2-1.
Barcelona host Napoli with the tie finely poised at 1-1 - awaiting the victor will likely be favourites Bayern Munich, who hold a 3-0 lead over Chelsea.
Bayern Munich are Champions League favourites
Image credit: Getty Images
Champions League fixtures in August
Round of 16
- Friday 7 August - Juventus vs Lyon (0-1), Juventus Stadium; Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1), Etihad Stadium
- Saturday 8 August - Bayern vs Chelsea (3-0), Allianz Arena; Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1), Nou Camp
Quarter-finals
- Wednesday 12 August - Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain, Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
- Thursday 13 August - Leipzig vs Atletico, Estadio Jose Alvalade
- Friday 14 August - Napoli / Barcelona vs Chelsea / Bayern Munich, Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
- Saturday 15 August - Real Madrid / Manchester City vs Lyon / Juventus, Estadio Jose Alvalade
Semi-finals
- Tuesday 18 August - Leipzig / Atletico vs Atalanta / Paris Saint-Germain, Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
- Wednesday 19 August - Real Madrid / Manchester City / Lyon / Juventus vs Napoli / Barcelona / Chelsea / Bayern Munich, Estadio Jose Alvalade
Champions League final
- Sunday 23 August - Champions League final, Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
Who will win?
Champions League odds
- Man City 3/1
- Bayern Munich 7/2
- PSG 5/1
- Atletico Madrid 8/1
- Atalanta 9/1
- Barcelona 9/1
- RB Leipzig 14/1
- Juventus 16/1
- Real Madrid 25/1
- Napoli 66/1
- Lyon 100/1
- Chelsea 250/1
Analysis: Man City must do it the hard way
Manchester City’s pursuit of a first Champions League will not be easy, with four of the elite potentially standing in their way.
There’s a last-16 lead over Real Madrid to protect, then maybe a quarter-final against Juventus, and then a potential semi-final with Barcelona or Bayern Munich.
Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City)
Image credit: Getty Images
And then in the final? Atletico Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain, with both sides looking to take advantage of a favourable draw, although Atalanta and RB Leipzig will be out to prove otherwise.
In such an unprecedented season, the Champions League really is there for the taking as there is no telling what sort of preparation will help or hinder sides.
Bayern finished the Bundesliga a few weeks ago, and will need to pick up where they left off as they target a first European title in 2013, while prior to the French Cup final PSG had not played a competitive match since March.
Remember PSG are chasing a first Champions League semi-final in 25 years, but there will be an expectation to go all the way – whether Kylian Mbappe is fit or not.
Past 10 Champions League winners
- 2019 – Liverpool
- 2018 – Real Madrid
- 2017 – Real Madrid
- 2016 – Real Madrid
- 2015 – Barcelona
- 2014 – Real Madrid
- 2013 – Bayern Munich
- 2012 – Chelsea
- 2011 – Barcelona
- 2010 – Inter Milan