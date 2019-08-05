Getty Images
Champions League draw: Celtic to face potential Slavia Prague test
Celtic will face Slavia Prague in the Champions League qualification play-off round should they get through their third-round tie with Cluj.
The Scottish champions have overcome Bosnia and Hezergovina's Sarajevo and Estonian outfit Nomme Kalju in their two ties to date and face the Romanian side next up, with the first leg on Wednesday.
Slavia Prague, last season's Europa League quarter-finalists, await the winners.
Elsewhere Ajax, who reached the semi-finals of last season's Champions League only to lose in heartbreaking fashion to Tottenham, will play APOEL or Qarabag should they overcome PAOK first.
Group stage regulars Olympiakos and Porto could face each other should they get through their ties with Istanbul Basaksehir and Krasnodar respectively.
|Champions Path
|APOEL or Qarabag
|PAOK or Ajax
|Young Boys
|Red Star Belgrade or FC Copenhagen
|Cluj or Celtic
|Slavia Prague
|GNK Dinamo or Ferencvaros
|Maribor or Rosenborg
|League Path
|Istanbul Basaksehir or Olympiakos
|Krasnodar or Porto
|Basel or LASK
|Club Brugge or Dynamo Kyiv
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react