Getty Images

Champions League draw: Celtic to face potential Slavia Prague test

Champions League draw: Celtic to face potential Slavia Prague test
By Eurosport UK

3 hours agoUpdated 14 minutes ago

Celtic will face Slavia Prague in the Champions League qualification play-off round should they get through their third-round tie with Cluj.

The Scottish champions have overcome Bosnia and Hezergovina's Sarajevo and Estonian outfit Nomme Kalju in their two ties to date and face the Romanian side next up, with the first leg on Wednesday.

Slavia Prague, last season's Europa League quarter-finalists, await the winners.

Elsewhere Ajax, who reached the semi-finals of last season's Champions League only to lose in heartbreaking fashion to Tottenham, will play APOEL or Qarabag should they overcome PAOK first.

Group stage regulars Olympiakos and Porto could face each other should they get through their ties with Istanbul Basaksehir and Krasnodar respectively.

Champions Path
APOEL or Qarabag PAOK or Ajax
Young Boys Red Star Belgrade or FC Copenhagen
Cluj or Celtic Slavia Prague
GNK Dinamo or Ferencvaros Maribor or Rosenborg
League Path
Istanbul Basaksehir or Olympiakos Krasnodar or Porto
Basel or LASK Club Brugge or Dynamo Kyiv
0Read and react
0Read and react