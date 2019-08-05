Champions League draw: Celtic to face potential Slavia Prague test

The Scottish champions have overcome Bosnia and Hezergovina's Sarajevo and Estonian outfit Nomme Kalju in their two ties to date and face the Romanian side next up, with the first leg on Wednesday.

Slavia Prague, last season's Europa League quarter-finalists, await the winners.

Elsewhere Ajax, who reached the semi-finals of last season's Champions League only to lose in heartbreaking fashion to Tottenham, will play APOEL or Qarabag should they overcome PAOK first.

Group stage regulars Olympiakos and Porto could face each other should they get through their ties with Istanbul Basaksehir and Krasnodar respectively.