Football

Champions League - 'Experience key for fascinating Real Madrid' - Reaction to win over Atalanta

In the latest Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game, the team look back on Real Madrid's two-leg victory over Atalanta in the Champions League last 16. Zinedine Zidane's side were certainly underwhelming in coming through the tie, but the team believe they have the experience to be a fascinating contender.

00:11:06, 2 hours ago