Champions League final: PSG v Bayern build-up LIVE updates

All the build-up to the 2020 Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

10:46 - Tolisso's reaction: priceless

10:31 - The Spanish view on the final

Spanish fans - especially Barcelona and Real Madrid supporters - would prefer for PSG to win instead of Bayern.

Why? From Real Madrid's viewpoint, Bayern represent a historic enemy. Granted, Madridistas were so happy when Thomas Muller and company scored again and again against Barcelona, but the final is another question. if Kylian Mbappe wins his first Champions League, he will achieve his ambition with the club and might look for a new challenge - for example, joining Real Madrid in 2021 or 2022 to fulfil his dream of playing for the club.

It is a similar dynamic for Barca; Cules want a PSG win, as from a Neymar perspective, should he win the Champions League, he will have furnished his legacy at the club and the argument for a return to the Camp Nou becomes more persuasive. a powerful reason to support the French champions, also.

10:21 - Coman: Not about me against PSG

Bayern Munich's tricky winger Kingsley Coman said on Friday the Champions League final is not about him facing his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, when the teams meet tonight.

Coman played three games for PSG in 2013 before he moved to Juventus followed by Bayern.

10:09 - Who is going to win it?

It's the big question, really, so we've been trying to at least go some way to answering it.

How? Well, we canvassed our European offices to find out who they felt was the favourite...

10:00 - Today is the day!

It's the one we've been waiting for - the Champions League final is upon us with Bayern Munich set to face Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon tonight.

We will provide you all the pre-match chat, analysis and build-up right here as we get set for a tantalising tie in Portugal!

You will also be able to follow live updates of the game on the Eurosport UK app and website from 7pm this evening.

