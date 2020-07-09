Football
Champions League

Champions League last-16 second legs to be played at home stadiums

Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne et Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) contre le Real Madrid

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
14 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

The remaining Champions League last-16 second legs, including Manchester City vs Real Madrid, will be played at home stadiums behind closed doors, UEFA confirm.

LaLiga Smartbank

Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake Covid-19 test after error, says Zinedine Zidane

2 HOURS AGO

UEFA initially wanted City vs Madrid, alongside the three other ties which require concluding, played in Lisbon to avoid health and quarantine concerns related to Covid-19.

City wanted to preserve their home advantage, while Real Madrid were keen for it to go ahead in Portugal.

But the relaxation of quarantining rules in the UK means City has allowed for the game to be played at the Etihad and the decision also applies to the Europa League last-16 games.

This means Juventus (vs Lyon), Barcelona (vs Napoli) and Bayern Munich (vs Chelsea) will also host their games behind closed doors next month.

UEFA said in an official statement: "The UEFA Executive Committee felt it prudent to conclude that UEFA matches should take place behind closed doors until further notice.

"This decision was made in agreement with the national associations and authorities of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League, 2019/20 UEFA Europa League and 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League final eight tournaments’ hosts Portugal, Germany and Spain.

"This restriction will also apply to the remaining matches in the 2019/20 UEFA Youth League."

What's On