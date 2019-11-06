Playing their first game since coach Niko Kovac was sacked after the humiliating 5-1 drubbing at Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern out-played the Greek champions and Lewandowski finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute.

The Polish striker prodded home a cross from Kingsley Coman from close range to score his 21st goal of the season in all competitions - having scored in every Bundesliga and Champions League match so far - and set interim boss Hansi Flick on the way to victory in his first game since being put in temporary charge.

Croatian winger Perisic slammed the ball home with his first touch less than 60 seconds after coming off the bench to seal the win.

Bayern top Group B with 12 points from four games and will be confirmed as group winners if Red Star Belgrade's match with Tottenham Hotspur later on Wednesday ends in a draw.