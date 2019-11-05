Matias Vecino and Lautaro Martinez gave Inter a first-half advantage, the latter netting for the seventh time in eight games.

But Dortmund were level within 19 minutes of the restart with Achraf Hakimi and Julian Brandt on the score-sheet.

Brandt and Hakimi were the heroes on a dramatic night in DortmundGetty Images

And Hakimi completed the comeback, connecting with the perfectly-weighted return pass from Jadon Sancho before sliding the ball under Samir Handanovic to the delight of the Yellow Wall behind him.

While Dortmund spent the evening re-establishing themselves in Group F, Red Bull Salzburg did Liverpool a favour in Group E with a draw away from home at Napoli.

The visitors had taken the lead when £100m-rated Kalidou Koulibaly lunged in on Hwang Hee-chan to give away a clear penalty, converted by Norwegian sensation Erling Braut Haaland to claim his seventh Champions League goal of the season.

However, Salzburg were denied a famous victory at the San Paolo Stadium by Hirving Lozano, who scored from the edge of the box just a minute before half-time.

Earlier, Barcelona had failed to overcome Slavia Prague at the Nou Camp in a 0-0 stalemate - but they did have a goal ruled out for offside.

The Spanish league leaders named a star-studded front three of Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi but were unable to break down the Czech side on a regular basis.

Goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar did make two fine saves to earn the Man of the Match award but Slavia had chances of their own and have now earned points away from home against Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Messi was left questioning after a draw with Slavia PragueGetty Images

In Group G, RB Leipzig and Lyon put one foot into the knockout stages with two-goal victories, the German side travelling to Zenit St Petersburg to win 2-0.

Lyon hosted Benfica and never looked anything other than victors, scoring twice inside 33 minutes through Joachim Andersen and Memphis Depay.

And while Chelsea were drawing 4-4 in a thriller against nine-man Ajax, fellow Group H hopefuls Valencia were also bagging four goals as they beat Lille 4-1 at home.

They were in fact behind at half-time to a Victor Osmhen strike but Daniel Parejo equalised from the spot in the 66th minute before three goals in the last 10 minutes moved them level with Ajax and Chelsea, all on seven points at the top of Group H.