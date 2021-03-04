Liverpool will complete their Champions League last-16 tie with RB Leipzig back in Budapest, Hungary, where the first leg - a 2-0 victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side - also took place.

The second leg has been moved to the Puskas Arena from Anfield due to Covid-19 travel restrictions in the German state of Saxony, which would have required Leipzig’s players to quarantine on their return from the UK. The date, March 10, with an 8pm (GMT) kick-off, remains the same.

The first match was moved to Budapest for the same reason, as Liverpool would have needed to spend time in isolation in order to compete in Leipzig.

Neither the UK nor Germany have strict travel rules imposed on Hungary, and a return to the same venue will be seen as a good move for sporting integrity.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have put the Premier League title winners in charge of the tie, as those will count towards the ‘away goals’ rule, even though it was played in a neutral venue.

Several other English sides have had their European matches moved because of Covid-19 restrictions in recent weeks.

