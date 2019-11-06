Group A: Madrid hit Galatasaray for six, PSG through

Real Madrid powered past Galatasaray 6-0 at the Bernabeu to edge towards a spot in the knockout stages.

Rodrygo’s first ever Champions League goal four minutes in was followed by his second three minutes later, but Sergio Ramos denied the 18-year-old a quick-fire hat-trick when sending in a Panenka penalty in the 14th minute.

Karim Benzema scored Real’s fourth before half-time, and after the Frenchman got his second with 10 minutes to go, Rodrygo eventually completed his perfect hat-trick in injury time.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain did confirm their place in the last 16, maintaining their perfect start with a 1-0 win over Club Brugge.

PSG played the match without Neymar – who has now played 63 games and missed 64 since joining the club – and in his absence it was Mauro Icardi who put the French champions ahead, and that proved to be the winning goal.

Group B: Bayern into last 16, Spurs impress away

Group C: Walker goes in goal for City, Shakhtar fight back

Two stoppage-time goals saw Shakhtar Donetsk secure a stunning 3-3 draw at Dinamo Zagreb.

After Arijan Ademi put the hosts 3-1 up in the 89th minute, Moraes headed in Shakhtar’s second two minutes later before a last-gasp penalty from Mateus Tete ensured the spoils were shared.

City’s draw at Atalanta leaves them top with 10 points in Group C, with Shakhtar and Dinamo both on five points.

Group D: Costa sends Juve through, Atleti stumble

After Juventus booked their spot in the last 16 with a last-gasp victory in Russia (see report above), Atletico Madrid were made to wait after losing 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

A Thomas Partey own goal put the Germans ahead before the break, with Kevin Volland scoring their second to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive. Alvaro Morata's late goal was a mere consolation for Atletico.

With two games to go, Atleti are second, three points behind Juve and four ahead of both Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

